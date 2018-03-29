5 Things For Kids At Easter That Don't Involve Church

Some parents will be waking up in a cold sweat this Easter weekend — no school for almost two weeks and the helper away for the long weekend. What to do with the kids? Surely it can't be TV and Playstation the whole time?

It doesn't have to be.

Here are five fun things you can do with your little ones this Easter weekend:

1. Throw a slumber party

An intimate slumber party with your child's friends can be a winner. Prepare delicious healthy meals with some of their favourite treats, have colouring books and puzzles they can all do together. End the evening with a movie they all like. They'll be asleep in no time — and will love you forever.

A post shared by Brandi Burke (@bebe0503) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

2. Bounce

What better fun can be had than flying through the air and bouncing off the walls? This massive indoor trampoline is for all ages, and your kids will love it. Venues are all over South Africa, and it costs as little as R150.

Follow it up with ice cream to cool them off.

3. The Rand Easter Show

From kids to grandmothers, this popular festival caters to the whole family with lots of activities your little ones can enjoy. Guests can visit the interactive Food Theatre for culinary delights and displays, the Science and Tech laboratory offers edutainment for all ages, and the Man Cave will satiate any man with plenty of gadgets, bikes, tools and whisky. Your kids won't want to leave, and the beauty is you can come back – because it's not a one-day event. The Rand Show runs from March 30 to April 8.

If you going to the #RandShow today, don't forget to visit the #DanoneFrozenBar! So much fun! 😁 pic.twitter.com/JqtEURn2kt — Shan Vijendranath (@youbabyandi) April 22, 2017

4. Easter-egg hunt

As much as you might watch your kids' sugar intake, Easter isn't Easter without an Easter-egg hunt. So if you're looking to treat the young 'uns, don't miss the Easter-Egg Hunt at the Weekend Market, Jhb. There will also be loads of fun entertainment and rides to keep the anklebiters busy at Kids World.

If you're in Cape Town, Bugz Playpark will be hosting their annual Easter-Egg Hunt on April 2. In Durban, uShaka Marine World hosts hunts on March 31 and April 1.

5. Lion and Safari Park

This place is a must-visit if your child loves animals. Children under four get in free, otherwise it costs from R60, depending on the tour you choose. Guests also have the opportunity to engage in the experience of hand feeding a selection of animals including giraffes, ostriches and various antelope species that roam freely at the park.