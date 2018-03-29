Basetsana Khumalo celebrated her 44th birthday on Thursday.

Fellow media personalities, Thembi Seete and Nhlanhla Nciza celebrated their 41st and 40th birthdays respectively just weeks prior to hers.

If you weren't told, you would be forgiven for thinking these stars are still chilling in their thirties.

We cannot help but crush on these three women and we're sure you're with us.

Nhlanhla Nciza:



Basetsana Khumalo:



Thembi Seete:

Now can we all turn 40 like that?