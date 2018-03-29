All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/03/2018 15:26 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Can You Believe These Celebs Are Over 40?

    Also us we want that glow.

    Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
    Nhlanhla Nciza recently celebrated her 40th birthday.

    Basetsana Khumalo celebrated her 44th birthday on Thursday.

    Fellow media personalities, Thembi Seete and Nhlanhla Nciza celebrated their 41st and 40th birthdays respectively just weeks prior to hers.

    If you weren't told, you would be forgiven for thinking these stars are still chilling in their thirties.

    We cannot help but crush on these three women and we're sure you're with us.

    Nhlanhla Nciza:


    Basetsana Khumalo:


    Thembi Seete:

    Now can we all turn 40 like that?

    MORE:0CelebritiesEntertainment