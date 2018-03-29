Basetsana Khumalo celebrated her 44th birthday on Thursday.
Fellow media personalities, Thembi Seete and Nhlanhla Nciza celebrated their 41st and 40th birthdays respectively just weeks prior to hers.
If you weren't told, you would be forgiven for thinking these stars are still chilling in their thirties.
We cannot help but crush on these three women and we're sure you're with us.
Nhlanhla Nciza:
What a special night Thursday was, rain and all. Thank you to all my friends and loved ones that came through and made it extra special , love you all💖🌸 #MomentsWorthSharing Outfit: @nn_vintage Photography: @stillsbytom Makeup: @stephythemakeupartist Hair : @lebos_hair_studio Nail art : @hairbychichi Wardrobe assistant: @cedrictn #NN40
Basetsana Khumalo:
Thank you for being part of my gratitude journey over the last 29 days and sharing yours with me. Today I'm thankful for another year of life. Grateful for all the blessings in my life. Thank you for the overwhelming birthday messages and posts. I count it all joy. Ngiyabonga. 🎁🎁🎊🎊🎈🎈🎉🎉 #44FullyLoaded
Thembi Seete:
Now can we all turn 40 like that?