Here Is Where You Can Turn-Up This Easter Weekend

Easter weekend is here, and most people use the long weekend to go to church and spend time with family. However, it is also a time when others want to go out and party. Here are some jols you can enjoy in and around Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The end of March is musician Thandiswa Mazwai's birthday, and she wants everyone to celebrate with her.

The "KING THA DAY" programme will kick off at the Newtown Music Factory on Saturday, March 31 at 4pm with a market, talks, and poetry. Speakers include author and professor Pumla Dineo Gqola and Mail&Guardian arts editor Milisuthando Bongela.

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai, performing in New York last year.

Lira is at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City Casino for her nationwide "Be About It Tour" on Saturday at 8pm too. The tour showcases her latest album, "Born Free", blending a new sound with the urban domain that Lira is famous for.

Soweto hosts its own camping and music festival with local cuisine included, featuring performances by Black Motion, Tira, MFR Souls, Stokie, Pro, Bobotikal and DJ Soso. Mofolo Park​​​ is where you need to be for the festivities, starting on March 30 and ending on April 1.

Rock lovers are in for a treat! Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts presents a live performance by local rockers Kahn Morbee and Karen Zoid on April 1.

These SAMA-winning singer-songwriters will perform their hit duet "We Could Be Divine" alongside current bodies of work, both past and present.

Easter Vortex in Caledon might be perfect for you, if you love going to music festivals.

This three-day trance party is somewhat of an institution among EDM fans old and new. Beats, bars, food, a market, and loads of space to pitch your tent...

For all weekend (March 31 – April 2) fun and dancing, this could be a jol!

The Unofficial Pink Party's Easter Edition is also going to be a jump. The LGBTQI community and allies get to twerk out under the stars and in the moonlight, and it promises to be a massive celebration. "A Touch Of Madness" will grip Cape Town into the wee hours of the morning on March 31.

KZN's oldest music festival is back with a bang. Splashy Fen celebrates its 28th festival on a farm some 18km from Underberg in the scenic southern Drakensberg.

If you want to have a weekend away, this will be the perfect vibe, so get your tickets

Durban is the party capital, and if you were doubting this, maybe going to the # F_InkTopSecret would be a good idea.

The lineup is lit, and all your favourites will be performing – the likes of Nadia Nakai and Okmalumkoolkat. Catch their smash hits on Saturday, March 31, at Whirling Wheels.