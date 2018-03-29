All Sections
    • NEWS
    29/03/2018 12:52 SAST

    NZ Airways Remove Cheeky Tweet Trolling 'Naughty Boy' Smith

    Smith, who has been banned for one year, broke down in tears during a remorseful press conference.

    A cheeky attempt by New Zealand Airways to poke fun at axed Aussie captain Steve Smith turned sour, as it seemed to rub more salt in the wound, just as Smith was saying he would regret the decision he made for the rest of his life.

    The Twitter video, which has since been deleted following his emotional press conference, dubbed Smith a "naughty boy" and offered him the chance to fly to New Zealand – where the NZ national side is currently playing the touring England side – to be part of the cricket action "legally".

    Hey Steve, we hear that you are heading home for some time off. While you've been a naughty boy, our boys have been doing rather nicely. This Friday, we are taking on the poms again, in Christchurch. How about a master class in (legal) swing bowling? Oh also, it's a little cooler down south. So, it might be a nice way to escape the heat back home. David and Cameron are welcome too. Anyway, offer's thereNz Airways

    Smith, who has been banned for one year and was axed as the Baggy Greens' captain, held a press conference in Australia and broke down in tears as he discussed the ball-tampering scandal.

    "I made a big mistake by allowing this to happen," he wept.

    AFP/Getty Images

    The airline probably made a wise decision in axing the advert, as Smith's heartbreak and regret were visible for all to see – making the fateful decision to cheat has possibly cost him his career.

    Australia now takes on the Proteas in the final Test on Friday at the Wanderers Stadium without three of its best players. Many cricket fans are now expressing support for Smith, despite his downfall being entirely his own fault:

