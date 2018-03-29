All Sections




    • NEWS
    29/03/2018 10:02 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Proud Granny Dies At Wits Graduation Ceremony

    "The university sends its condolences to the student and the family for their loss."

    A grandmother attending a graduation ceremony at Wits University died at the institution yesterday.

    "The university sends its condolences to the student and the family for their loss," spokesperson Buhle Zuma told HuffPost.

    The unnamed grandmother was attended to by paramedics at about 1pm, but could not be resuscitated. The circumstances around her death are unknown.

    The institution says it has provided the necessary support for everyone affected.

    "Wits Protection Services, Student Affairs, the Counselling and Careers Development Unit were on site to provide support to the family and affected persons," according to Zuma.

    The student's graduation has been postponed until July.

