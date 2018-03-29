All Sections
    29/03/2018 12:30 SAST

    Tbo Touch Hints At Buying A Restaurant In New York But People Won't Let Him Forget '#DataMustFall'

    He shared a story of success but people just wanted to know about data.

    TboTouch/Instagram
    Tbo Touch.

    Media mogul and DJ Tbo Touch is getting closer to celebrating his 37th birthday, and indications are that it will be a celebration to remember.

    On Tuesday, Touch took to Twitter to share some of his highlights as a youngster trying to make it in New York, and how far he's come since.

    In the tweet, he also vaguely implied that he may have bought a restaurant that he used to work in as a waiter.

    If indeed true, this would be a big feat for Touch, who has not looked back since the launch of his various business ventures - Touch Warwick wine, his female fragrance range Touch Femme and his recently relaunched internet radio station, Touch HD.

    While people were happy for him (if he has indeed bought the food joint), others just couldn't let him be. Many took the opportunity to remind him about that #DataMustFall campaign he started in 2016.

    Here are some of the responses:

    Others congratulated him:


    Also, Touch, if you're reading this:

