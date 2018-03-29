Tbo Touch Hints At Buying A Restaurant In New York But People Won't Let Him Forget '#DataMustFall'

Media mogul and DJ Tbo Touch is getting closer to celebrating his 37th birthday, and indications are that it will be a celebration to remember.

On Tuesday, Touch took to Twitter to share some of his highlights as a youngster trying to make it in New York, and how far he's come since.

In the tweet, he also vaguely implied that he may have bought a restaurant that he used to work in as a waiter.

In 2002 I quit my job as a waiter at a Restuarant in Brooklyn, New York. Last year October I took my Mom and sister for dinner and the owner was in tears of joy to see me. As a birthday gift 🎁 the same restaurant is about to be called "Mogodu". Big moves underway #April4th — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) March 28, 2018

If indeed true, this would be a big feat for Touch, who has not looked back since the launch of his various business ventures - Touch Warwick wine, his female fragrance range Touch Femme and his recently relaunched internet radio station, Touch HD.

While people were happy for him (if he has indeed bought the food joint), others just couldn't let him be. Many took the opportunity to remind him about that #DataMustFall campaign he started in 2016.

Here are some of the responses:

They must call it Judas since you sold us out on the data must fall movement — Leadership™ (@Ayanda99_) March 28, 2018

Data baba data. — Yoli Songz (@YoliSongz) March 28, 2018

Stop telling us useless stuff we want the #datamustfall movement. 2002 se gat man — Matsedi (@Matsedi10) March 29, 2018

You my role model bra, inspire me daily🙌🏻 — Luke Kellerman (@lukieffbaby) March 28, 2018

Others congratulated him:

We support big moves our brother is purely made it. — KASI RISING MOMENTS (@UnlockingMinds_) March 29, 2018

Yoh keep inspiring us 🤗 and Happy Birthday in advance May the Lord keep showering you with many blessings coming your way 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NjTvZnJUQU — Penny Namane (@penny_namane) March 28, 2018



Also, Touch, if you're reading this: