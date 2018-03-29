The Art Of Saying 'NO' To Another Drink

One Lady Nancy Astor once said: "One reason why I don't drink is because I wish to know when I am having a good time." How many times have you woken up the morning after trying to remember if you had a good time or wondering if that 'one more drink' was worth it?

If your default response to peer pressure is always 'YES!' When you really mean to say 'NO', you may need to rethink your life choices. Here are 5 reasons why saying 'NO' could be the most important lesson you learn:

Give yourself some credit

This doesn't mean give yourself more leeway with your credit card (especially when you can't really afford that next drink). This simply means don't be left feeling like you're in a deficit. Writer and coach, Selina Rose said, "Don't lay your head down each night in a deficit. Expending more energy than you're bringing in is just like going into financial debt, only it's far, far more costly in the long run." Say No as a way to save self rather than depleting self.

Will saying 'yes' to another drink bring me closer to 'a good time'?

Often people think that good times get even better the more they drink. Truth of the matter is being drunk is not the only way to have a 'a good time'. In fact, no one has ever come back after a night of heavy drinking saying that they really enjoyed getting sick from over-consumption and blacking out. Know where your limits are and stick to them – therein lies the good time.

Don't say 'I can't', say 'I don't'

A countless number of studies have been done about how much more effective the words 'I don't' are over 'I can't'. Behavioural Psychologist, James Clear says: "Your words help to frame your sense of empowerment and control."

He says that each time you tell yourself you 'can't', you're just reminding yourself of your limitations, however, if you say you 'don't', you are reminding yourself of your control over the situation. You totally can have another drink (no one is stopping you), however, if you would really rather not, gain more control by saying you DON'T need to have another drink.

It's about more than just saying 'No' to a drink

Learning the ability to say 'No' is one of the most important skills we need to learn more about ourselves. We're faced with scenarios in our daily life where we have to make a choice – between snoozing for another hour or getting up for a run. Between answering that call or text and finishing off a work task. These may seem like insignificant choices but each one is an opportunity to strengthen our sense of self (self-mastery) and having greater control over situations (and our lives).

According to entrepreneur, Kenny Nguyen, learning to develop your gut feeling (saying 'No') is about turning down big opportunities in the short term, for even bigger opportunities in the long term.

5. Who are you saying 'No' to?

Alcohol Mastery coach (yes, there is such a thing!), Kevin O Hara says that before you say 'No', ask yourself if it is coming from you or an external source (peer pressure). The truth of the matter is that it is far easier to just say 'Yes' – no explanation is expected and you don't even need to give yourself a talking to before saying 'Yes'.

If you find you have to explain yourself when you say 'No', perhaps you can try out these methods that O Hara suggests.

Not only is it safe to do so but saying 'No' to drunk driving can also be rewarding. Drive Dry and Uber are making it easy for you to drive responsibly this Easter. Take a selfie while in your Uber and post it to your social media profile with "I took the #DriveDryPledge".