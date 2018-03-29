The Woman Who Sold Her Virginity For R17.5-Million Explains Why

A Brazilian woman – identified only as "Jasmin" – who has auctioned her virginity for more than €1.2-million (~R17.5-million) says she just wants to travel the world with the money and start her own business, reports U.K. newspaper The Metro.

"I [am selling] my virginity because I want to travel the world and visit America and various other places," she explained in a statement. "My future plans include starting my own business, and this is something that requires money."

The 26-year-old signed to a Brazilian escort agency that has been involved in the "selling of virginity" in the past.

"After I read in some newspapers [that it is the] world's most famous escort agency, I applied. Not [to be] an escort, but [to sell] my virginity. After I got public attention, it took some months, but finally I sold my virginity."

A "Hollywood actor" from Los Angeles is reported to have won the bidding war, allegedly outbidding a businessman from Munich and a Manchester United football player.

Jasmin says she went for dinner with all three bidders before making up her mind, and plans to have sex with the successful bidder in a hotel in Germany, where the transaction is legal, in April.

"I would never have dreamed to get that high [a] price for my auction. But what's more, I am amazed who bought my auction. It is so amazing! I love my decision to sell my virginity – I think every girl would do the same in my position, rather than giving it to a man she later nevertheless breaks up with."