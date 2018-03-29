All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    30/03/2018 09:45 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    The Woman Who Sold Her Virginity For R17.5-Million Explains Why

    In the bidding were a Hollywood actor, a businessman from Munich, and a Manchester United footballer.

    A Brazilian woman – identified only as "Jasmin" – who has auctioned her virginity for more than €1.2-million (~R17.5-million) says she just wants to travel the world with the money and start her own business, reports U.K. newspaper The Metro.

    "I [am selling] my virginity because I want to travel the world and visit America and various other places," she explained in a statement. "My future plans include starting my own business, and this is something that requires money."

    The 26-year-old signed to a Brazilian escort agency that has been involved in the "selling of virginity" in the past.

    Cinderella Escorts

    "After I read in some newspapers [that it is the] world's most famous escort agency, I applied. Not [to be] an escort, but [to sell] my virginity. After I got public attention, it took some months, but finally I sold my virginity."

    A "Hollywood actor" from Los Angeles is reported to have won the bidding war, allegedly outbidding a businessman from Munich and a Manchester United football player.

    Cinderella Escorts

    Jasmin says she went for dinner with all three bidders before making up her mind, and plans to have sex with the successful bidder in a hotel in Germany, where the transaction is legal, in April.

    "I would never have dreamed to get that high [a] price for my auction. But what's more, I am amazed who bought my auction. It is so amazing! I love my decision to sell my virginity – I think every girl would do the same in my position, rather than giving it to a man she later nevertheless breaks up with."

    MORE:Cinderella escortsLifestylesell my virginity