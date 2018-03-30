All Sections
    30/03/2018 14:52 SAST

    Ramaphosa Flies Economy Class, Like A Boss

    The president was photographed by fellow passengers on a flight to Durban.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa surprised fellow passengers and delighted social media users when he boarded a Safair flight bound for Durban on Friday morning -- in economy class. Passengers took selfies with the president and Twitter users praised him for leading by example following former president Jacob Zuma's tenure, which was tainted by allegations of corruption and money squandering.

    Some shared pictures of the president on Twitter.

    Others praised the head of state's gesture.

    Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24 that the president will at all times use the mode of transport which is most practical, convenient and cost-effective for his duties.

