Easter Brunch Ideas That Are Sweet, Savoury And Oh So Delicious

Celebrating Easter with a beautiful brunch spread is the ideal way to go.

Just think about it: there is a lot more variety of foods for brunch than there is for dinner. From filling dishes like tater tot breakfast bakes to sweet and savoury options like blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes, there are endless possibilities. Plus, brunch means you can easily munch all day long, sans judgment!

So to inspire your spring celebrations, here are 20 Easter brunch ideas that are both festive and delicious.

1. Classic deviled eggs

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Stuck on Sweet

2. Blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Flying on Jess Fuel

3. Tomato mozzarella salad

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Little Broken

4. Mini pancake stacks

Pinterest

Get the recipe: B Lovely Events

5. Cheese, ham & spinach puffs

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Spaceships and Laser Beams

6. Carrot cake cupcakes

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Chelsea's Messy Apron

7. French toast bake

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Lil' Luna

8. Yogurt fruit dip

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Layers of Happiness

9. Hash brown egg nests with avocado

Pinterest

Get the recipe: The Cooking Jar

10. Spinach & artichoke quiche

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Simply Recipes

11. Mini flower lemon tarts

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Kid + Kin

12. Breakfast potatoes

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Vodka & Biscuits

13. Salsa verde guacamole

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Together As Family

14. Easter bunny rolls

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Plated Cravings

15. Easter Oreo bark

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Lil' Luna

16. Fresh berry bruschetta

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Better Homes & Gardens

17. Cheesy tater tot breakfast bake

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Chew Out Loud

18. Easter bunny cinnamon rolls

Pinterest

Get the recipe: A Girl & A Glue Gun

19. Ham and swiss sliders

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Graceful Little Honey Bee

20. Easter mini cheesecakes

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Kraft Recipes

Also on HuffPost: