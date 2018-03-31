All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/03/2018 22:38 SAST | Updated 12/03/2018 22:39 SAST

    Easter Brunch Ideas That Are Sweet, Savoury And Oh So Delicious

    You won't be able to resist these.

    los_angela via Getty Images

    Celebrating Easter with a beautiful brunch spread is the ideal way to go.

    Just think about it: there is a lot more variety of foods for brunch than there is for dinner. From filling dishes like tater tot breakfast bakes to sweet and savoury options like blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes, there are endless possibilities. Plus, brunch means you can easily munch all day long, sans judgment!

    So to inspire your spring celebrations, here are 20 Easter brunch ideas that are both festive and delicious.

    1. Classic deviled eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Stuck on Sweet

    2. Blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Flying on Jess Fuel

    3. Tomato mozzarella salad

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Little Broken

    4. Mini pancake stacks

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: B Lovely Events

    5. Cheese, ham & spinach puffs

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Spaceships and Laser Beams

    6. Carrot cake cupcakes

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Chelsea's Messy Apron

    7. French toast bake

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Lil' Luna

    8. Yogurt fruit dip

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Layers of Happiness

    9. Hash brown egg nests with avocado

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: The Cooking Jar

    10. Spinach & artichoke quiche

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Simply Recipes

    11. Mini flower lemon tarts

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Kid + Kin

    12. Breakfast potatoes

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Vodka & Biscuits

    13. Salsa verde guacamole

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Together As Family

    14. Easter bunny rolls

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Plated Cravings

    15. Easter Oreo bark

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Lil' Luna

    16. Fresh berry bruschetta

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Better Homes & Gardens

    17. Cheesy tater tot breakfast bake

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Chew Out Loud

    18. Easter bunny cinnamon rolls

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: A Girl & A Glue Gun

    19. Ham and swiss sliders

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Graceful Little Honey Bee

    20. Easter mini cheesecakes

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Kraft Recipes

