Happy 50th Birthday, Céline Dion! Singer Posts Epic Throwback Video To Celebrate

When you're Céline Dion and you turn 50, if you can't perform, the show must still go on - at least on social media.

Canada's favourite chanteuse is currently on a leave from her Caesar's Palace residency in Las Vegas, and has cancelled her performances through April 18, as she recovers from a surgical procedure to correct an ear condition.

So, to celebrate her milestone birthday, Dion treated fans to an adorable throwback photo of a younger her in a pink frilly dress on Instagram, and a Facebook video montage of some of her favourite memories, set to a medley of her biggest hits.

"Where Does My Heart Beat Now," "I Drove All Night," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," and "J'ai Cherche Ton Coeur" are among the songs used in the video to put a spotlight on these milestones and her "precious moments." The star also shares a snippet of the first song she wrote with her mom and her brother, which, not surprisingly, kicks off the video.

Watch the full video here:

And here are some of the highlights from Dion's fabulous birthday video:

A star is born!

Can't you see the talent in her eyes? (Or her bangs)

Ahh ... young stardom.

A multitude of hairstyles, each more powerful than the last.

Touching moments from her relationship with her late manager and husband, René Angélil ... including disco dancing.

Multiple family portraits of the Dion family through the years:

A young Céline poses with her mother, Thérèse and her father, Adhémar Dion in this undated photo.

Céline is the youngest of 14 children.

And this sweet hug with son René-Charles on-stage in Las Vegas:

And a glimpse of her ascent to the top of the fashion a-list.

Bonne fête, Céline!

