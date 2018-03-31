All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    30/03/2018 23:57 SAST | Updated 16 hours ago

    Happy 50th Birthday, Céline Dion! Singer Posts Epic Throwback Video To Celebrate

    It's all coming back; it's all coming back to us now...

    Getty Images/NurPhoto/Mehdi Taamallah
    Celine Dion leaves her hotel in Paris, France, on July 18, 2017.

    When you're Céline Dion and you turn 50, if you can't perform, the show must still go on - at least on social media.

    Canada's favourite chanteuse is currently on a leave from her Caesar's Palace residency in Las Vegas, and has cancelled her performances through April 18, as she recovers from a surgical procedure to correct an ear condition.

    So, to celebrate her milestone birthday, Dion treated fans to an adorable throwback photo of a younger her in a pink frilly dress on Instagram, and a Facebook video montage of some of her favourite memories, set to a medley of her biggest hits.

    💫 JOYEUX 50e ANNIVERSAIRE CÉLINE! 💫 De sa première chanson écrite par sa maman et son frère, jusqu'à aujourd'hui, nous nous remémorons quelques-uns des moments les plus précieux de la vie personnelle et professionnelle de Céline. Commentez plus bas pour lui souhaiter un joyeux anniversaire! Lien dans la bio ! 🎈- Team Céline 💫 HAPPY 50th BIRTHDAY CÉLINE ! 💫 From the very first song written with her Mom and brother, we take a look back at some of the precious moments in Céline's personal and professional life. Make sure you comment below to wish Céline a Happy Birthday! See link in bio ! 🎈- Team Céline 📸: Archives Productions Feeling

    A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

    "Where Does My Heart Beat Now," "I Drove All Night," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," and "J'ai Cherche Ton Coeur" are among the songs used in the video to put a spotlight on these milestones and her "precious moments." The star also shares a snippet of the first song she wrote with her mom and her brother, which, not surprisingly, kicks off the video.

    Watch the full video here:

    And here are some of the highlights from Dion's fabulous birthday video:

    A star is born!

    Facebook/CelineDion
    Can't you see the talent in her eyes? (Or her bangs)

    Ahh ... young stardom.

    Facebook/CelineDion

    A multitude of hairstyles, each more powerful than the last.

    Facebook/CelineDion

    Touching moments from her relationship with her late manager and husband, René Angélil ... including disco dancing.

    Facebook/CelineDion

    Facebook/CelineDion

    Multiple family portraits of the Dion family through the years:

    Facebook/CelineDion
    A young Céline poses with her mother, Thérèse and her father, Adhémar Dion in this undated photo.

    Facebook/CelineDion
    Céline is the youngest of 14 children.

    Facebook/CelineDion

    Facebook/CelineDion

    And this sweet hug with son René-Charles on-stage in Las Vegas:

    Facebook/CelineDion

    And a glimpse of her ascent to the top of the fashion a-list.

    Celine Dion/Facebook

    Bonne fête, Céline!

    Also on HuffPost:

    Celine Dion's Most "Celine Dion" Style Moments

    •
      Joanna Adams Associate News Editor, The Huffington Post Canada and AOL Canada; TV Producer
    MORE:celine dionceline dion 50celine dion 50th birthdayceline dion birthdayceline dion surgerylivingNewsoriginalStyle