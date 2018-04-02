All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/04/2018 10:49 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Education Department Welcomes Resignation Of Alleged Racist Parktown Boys Teacher

    A recording surfaced of the teacher calling pupils who came forward about being sexually assaulted by the water-polo coach last year “evil snitches”.

    http://parktownboys.co.za/

    The Gauteng education department has welcomed the resignation of a teacher who allegedly delivered a racist rant at Parktown Boys High School.

    "You can't take the situation where learners where traumatised, to be traumatised further," department spokesperson Steve Mabona told EWN.

    The Saturday Star is in possession of a recording of the teacher calling pupils who came forward about being sexually assaulted by the water-polo coach last year "evil snitches".

    In the 45-minute recording, Nik Muiznieks threatens to blow up the boarding house where some of the alleged victims reside, chop off their heads. He then goes on to call the Indian pupil "Isis" and asks him where he can buy explosives.

    "Some Parktown boys are monkeys, and this is not a racial statement; there is black monkeys and white monkeys," he says in the recording.

    Mabona says the other teacher accused of assaulting a pupil is still being investigated.

    "An employee must be given the opportunity to be charged then respond."

    Twitter reacted to the news, with many being shocked about the incident.

    MORE:IsisNewsNik MuiznieksParktown boys coachParktown Boys Highracist comments