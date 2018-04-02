Education Department Welcomes Resignation Of Alleged Racist Parktown Boys Teacher

The Gauteng education department has welcomed the resignation of a teacher who allegedly delivered a racist rant at Parktown Boys High School.

"You can't take the situation where learners where traumatised, to be traumatised further," department spokesperson Steve Mabona told EWN.

The Saturday Star is in possession of a recording of the teacher calling pupils who came forward about being sexually assaulted by the water-polo coach last year "evil snitches". In the 45-minute recording, Nik Muiznieks threatens to blow up the boarding house where some of the alleged victims reside, chop off their heads. He then goes on to call the Indian pupil "Isis" and asks him where he can buy explosives. "Some Parktown boys are monkeys, and this is not a racial statement; there is black monkeys and white monkeys," he says in the recording. Mabona says the other teacher accused of assaulting a pupil is still being investigated.

"An employee must be given the opportunity to be charged then respond."

Twitter reacted to the news, with many being shocked about the incident.

Every time I read something like this my heart breaks for South Africa. No child deserves to grow up in this kind of environment, hearing this revolting kind of talk as if it's normal. Racism here is unparalleled. https://t.co/0Px7MEl92F — Jessica Brockie (@jessicabrockie) April 1, 2018

The can be no doubt about to mess that is Parktown Boys and how a culture of ill-treatment of students is as old as the school along with racism.

No teacher can say what that guy did if he didn't think he could (a) get away with it and (b) is protected. — Mamokgethi Molopyane (@MolopyaneM) April 1, 2018

What's happening to the students at Parktown Boys High is the reason people wait 20 years to report sexual assault cases. 😢#JenniferFerguson#ParktownBoysHigh — Tumelo K Senne (@TK_Senne) April 1, 2018