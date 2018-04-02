All Sections
    02/04/2018 09:58 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Mooi River Protest Halts N3 Easter Traffic; Looting Reported

    Motorists have been sharing their experiences on the road – one video, allegedly taken at the scene, shows a burning beer truck being looted.

    The N3 Mooi River toll plaza between Durban and Johannesburg has been closed due to protest action. According to Business Insider, the closure was confirmed by the company responsible for the toll operation. The N3 Toll Concession social media account confirmed continued protest action, and a video posted on Twitter (see below), allegedly shot at the scene, showed a burning beer truck being looted.

    According to EWN, it is unclear what the intention is behind the protest action. Tyres have been burnt on the roads, and reportedly truck drivers' keys have been "confiscated" by protestors as a means to block traffic.

    Alternative routes have been offered by the N3 Toll Concession team. The Greytown route, which branches off at Pietermaritzburg and proceeds via Ladysmith, has been suggested as an alternative, although drivers are warned that it is not designed for peak traffic.

    Motorists have been sharing their experiences on the road – many citing violent protest action and alleged looting:

