Mooi River Protest Halts N3 Easter Traffic; Looting Reported

The N3 Mooi River toll plaza between Durban and Johannesburg has been closed due to protest action. According to Business Insider, the closure was confirmed by the company responsible for the toll operation. The N3 Toll Concession social media account confirmed continued protest action, and a video posted on Twitter (see below), allegedly shot at the scene, showed a burning beer truck being looted.

08h00 Protest action taking place in the vicinity of #MooiPlaza. Total road closure. Please delay your trips. We urge all drivers to be extremely cautious. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 2, 2018

According to EWN, it is unclear what the intention is behind the protest action. Tyres have been burnt on the roads, and reportedly truck drivers' keys have been "confiscated" by protestors as a means to block traffic.

Alternative routes have been offered by the N3 Toll Concession team. The Greytown route, which branches off at Pietermaritzburg and proceeds via Ladysmith, has been suggested as an alternative, although drivers are warned that it is not designed for peak traffic.

09h15 The Greytown Route is a possible alternative to avoid protest action at Mooi River. However, please be advised that it is a potentially dangerous road with only a single lane in each direction. It is NOT designed for peak traffic. https://t.co/8N1yxkFmy3 — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 2, 2018

Motorists have been sharing their experiences on the road – many citing violent protest action and alleged looting:

Once again N3 closed both directions at Mooi River toll. So sick and tired of these protests. And when it comes to the time when they can really show their displeasure, at the ballot box, they vote for the same people they are protesting against. — Rick Crouch 🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@rickcrouch) April 2, 2018