    NEWS
    03/04/2018 08:38 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Black Coffee In Twitter Storm Over Israel Gig

    The DJ came under fire after performing in Israel.

    THABISO_MO VIA BLACK COFFEE/INSTAGRAM

    South African DJ Black Coffee has found himself at the centre of a storm after performing in Israel.

    The DJ, who is currently touring the world, tweeted a video of the crowd at a performance in Tel Aviv on the weekend.

    The tweet caused outrage, as many expected Black Coffee to have joined the cultural boycott against Israel. Hundreds of artists have refused to perform in the country, citing its "apartheid"-like treatment of Palestine. In a letter published by The Guardian in 2015, a hundred more artists announced they were joining the boycott.

    The letter reads:

    "Israel's wars are fought on the cultural front too. Its army targets Palestinian cultural institutions for attack, and prevents the free movement of cultural workers. Its own theatre companies perform to settler audiences on the West Bank – and those same companies tour the globe as cultural diplomats, in support of 'Brand Israel'. During South African apartheid, musicians announced they weren't going to 'play Sun City'. Now we are saying, in Tel Aviv, Netanya, Ashkelon or Ariel, we won't play music, accept awards, attend exhibitions, festivals or conferences, run masterclasses or workshops, until Israel respects international law and ends its colonial oppression of the Palestinians. To see the full list of supporters, go to artistsforpalestine.org.uk."

    Among the first to criticise Black Coffee's decision to play in Israel was Floyd Shivambu of the EFF.

    He was joined by a chorus of activists, journalists and ordinary South Africans.

    But the DJ said he was not in the business of politics, and was merely trying to feed his family.

    But this was not enough for many South Africans, who said this was not a good enough excuse.

    How do you think South African artists should respond to cultural boycotts? Tell us on Twitter.

