All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/04/2018 14:41 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Celebs Share Emotional Tributes To Winnie

    "I don’t know why I thought she would live forever."

    RAJESH JANTILAL/Getty Images
    South Africans gather to pay respect to Mam' Winnie during a candle vigil in Durban on April 2, 2018.

    The news of the passing of struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela sent shockwaves around the globe on Monday. Millions of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the stalwart of the battle against apartheid, who died at the age of 81. Celebrities, both local and international, joined in the chorus sharing their fondest memories of her.

    Media personality Anele Mdoda described Madikizela-Mandela, dubbed the mother of the nation, as someone who had time for everyone.


    British actor Idris Elba, who played the role of Nelson Mandela in the movie "Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom", said his heart was heavy after hearing the news.

    Model Naomi Campbell said she was grateful for the time she spent with Winnie.

    Here are some of the other tributes:

    She will be laid to rest on April 14, 2018.

    MORE:EntertainmentMzansiWinnie Madikizela-Mandelawinnie mandela