Celebs Share Emotional Tributes To Winnie

The news of the passing of struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela sent shockwaves around the globe on Monday. Millions of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the stalwart of the battle against apartheid, who died at the age of 81. Celebrities, both local and international, joined in the chorus sharing their fondest memories of her.

Media personality Anele Mdoda described Madikizela-Mandela, dubbed the mother of the nation, as someone who had time for everyone.



British actor Idris Elba, who played the role of Nelson Mandela in the movie "Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom", said his heart was heavy after hearing the news.

Rest in peace Mama Winnie. My heart is heavy right now. You lived a full and important life contributing to the liberation of a nation by force and ACTUAL ACTIVISM. You will never be forgotten. 👊🏾 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 2, 2018

Model Naomi Campbell said she was grateful for the time she spent with Winnie.

I cherish the times I spent with you, embracing me in your family & home. You were Woman of strength that endured so much hardship and sacrifice. Without you we would not know anything about Tata and his 27 years. You will remain in my heart!! R.I.P WINNIE MANDELA ♥️🙏🏾🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/2R9fg1t6dx — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) April 2, 2018

Here are some of the other tributes:

A woman who epitomized how the power of a woman's love, intelligence and vision can change a culture. RIP Winnie Mandela ❤ pic.twitter.com/axAeS7re3u — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 2, 2018

Today I mourn the loss of my dear friend & one of the greatest leaders & activists in the world: Winnie Mandela. I worked w/ her on the release of N. Mandela & to end apartheid in South Africa. We should all pay tribute to Winnie's persistence in the face of injustice & racism. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 2, 2018

Rest In Peace #WinnieMandela ⁰Go with love. Go with God... your fight for human rights will continue. pic.twitter.com/7A7wdtf3oK — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) April 2, 2018

"Nelson Mandela was an icon, but the police in the country were afraid of Winnie Mandela." #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/cV5Kv6rC4F — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2018

She will be laid to rest on April 14, 2018.