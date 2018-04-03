DA: 'E-Toll Defaulters Could Ultimately Lose Their Licences'

People who don't pay their e-tolls could ultimately have their licences suspended, the DA has warned. According to Eyewitness News (EWN), this is a possibility once the Administrative Adjunction of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) comes into effect.

The DA reportedly says that in terms of the new act, not paying e-tolls will count as disobeying a road sign. A driver who passes 12 gantries with an e-toll sign could lose 12 points in a day, and have their licence suspended for a year, hypothetically.

"It would be an interesting legal case to test; we will get a legal opinion on it," the DA's Fred Nel told the news site.

Had the Gauteng government listened to our objections, drivers in the province who do not have the means to pay for e-tolls would not be at risk of losing their license. @FredNelDA #eTolls https://t.co/bRUtjs42Qj — DA Gauteng (@DA_GPL) April 3, 2018

At the end of February, Gauteng premier David Makhura said e-tolls had not worked. According to IOL, Sanral's own figures for 2017 show that the compliance rate for e-tolls is 29 percent, four years after the system was implemented.

"The new dawn must also bring a solution to the protracted and unresolved problem of e-tolls", Makhura reportedly said.

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuses (Outa) told IOL that Sanral will never be able to catch up with collecting outstanding e-toll fees.

"The collection costs and litigation costs are too high when measured against the revenue generated by e-tolls," the organisation said.

#Aarto in its current form is impractical and irrational. #OUTA has presented its concerns to parliament and a number of provincial authorities. Just as #etolls became unenforceable, so too will this legislation if it continues unchanged. (Full press release tomorrow) https://t.co/MOxrmrB5Wn — OUTA (@OUTASA) April 2, 2018

Despite this, Sanral is threatening non-complying motorists with legal action, according to the Pretoria East Rekord – Sanral said this week that it will "continue to use all instruments at its disposal to recover money due to it", including civil prosecutions.