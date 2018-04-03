Julius Malema: "They Want To Distort The Real Winnie Mandela"

Video by Canny Maphanga

EFF leader, Julius Malema said that there were people who were trying to tarnish struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela- Mandela's name. She died on Monday at the Netcare Milpark Hospital at the age of 81.

"They want to distort the real Winnie Mandela, we are watching them, but the masses know the truth," the leader of the red berets said outside the heroine's home in Orlando on Tuesday.

Malema made a grand entrance in a red SUV accompanied by deputy president of the party Floyd Shivambu, general- secretary Godrich Gardee, national chairperson Dali Mpofu and a sea of EFF supporters in their regalia.

The EFF leadership has just arrived at the home of #WinnieMadikizelaMandela @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/QPx4NmEMgP — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 3, 2018

The fighters sang and danced outside Madikizela- Mandela's home, waving party flags and chanting slogans.

"Winnie Mandela the stone which was rejected by the builder, the president we did not have who was denied to be a president on the basis that she was a female, an african," Malema said.

According to Malema, Madikizela-Mandela was not given this opportunity because she was feared and is even feared now even though she is dead.

"That is why they continue to characterise her in a manner that we do not know," he said.

There have been media reports which have portrayed her in a bad light since her death.

Malema said that the EFF regarded Madikizela-Mandela as their mother and that she always welcomed them.

"When we are here in this home, we are not visitors, we are children of this home. We grew up here, we ate food here. We are not coming here because it is fashionable today to come here. We did not ask anyone for directions," he explained.

He added, "We are here to say to the people of South Africa, the spear has fallen and we are here to pick up that spear and continue the fight. We know what mama stood for and we will continue to fight for what she stood for."

EFF CIC adressing the crowd. He says that she was the mother of the nation. #WinnieMadikizelaMandela @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/GNAz7AwtMO — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 3, 2018

He spoke out about those who distanced themselves from the struggle heroine in the 1980's saying they would back-pedal on their decisions now.

"They must continue to distance themselves the same way they distanced themsleves in the 80's, we are proud to be here because we never neglected her."

He urged South Africans to defend her legacy.

"We failed to defend her while she was alive, the least we can do is defend her in her death and not allow the racists to insult her, without you coming in your numbers to defend her."

"We are say we have lost a fearless fighter, a giant a mother of the nation, a title which was bistowed on her by the people of South Africa. So we are saying to mama, rest in peace, we will continue the good fight." Julius Malema

Despite reports portraying Madikizela-Mandela in a villainous manner, Malema believes that she died "with her integrity intact because she never sold out."

"Even when she was in isolation, she never befriended the enemy. Instead of befriending the enemy, she befriended cockroaches because cockroaches were better than the enemy."

"We are saying we have lost a fearless fighter, a giant, a mother of the nation, a title which was bestowed on her by the people of South Africa. So we are saying to mama, rest in peace, we will continue the good fight," Malema added.

"She Still Spoke For The Poor, The Underprivileged"

The ANC's Zweli Mkhize was also present and spoke fondly about the late Madikizela-Mandela.

"She remains committed to the struggle even long after the struggle, even long after apartheid is gone. She still spoke for the poor, the underprivileged, but she was a very warm mother as well," he said.

Mkhize said Madikizela-Mandela was a source of inspiration and that there was a lot that the youth could learn from her.

"When you sit with her you will really appreciate the wisdom that came from her. Wherever she came out, everyone saw the struggle in person, she was the struggle personified."