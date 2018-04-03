Outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Home - An Update

- Songs and Chants at the gates of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's modest two-storey red brick home in Orlando continued on Tuesday as people paid their respects to the fallen heroine. They were joined by the leadership of the EFF who arrived in Soweto to pay their respect to the mother of the nation.

HuffPost journalists were outside the home, and reporting from the scene.

[WATCH] #WinneMandela : Julius Malema speaks to EFF supporters outside the late icon's home. Malema says "Winnie Mandela should have been President of South Africa" @HuffPostSA . pic.twitter.com/WPDc5y7qZe — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 3, 2018

Malema says #WinnieMadikizelaMandela should have been given the chance to run for Deputy president of the country. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/m9N48sqjNg — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 3, 2018

EFF CIC adressing the crowd. He says that she was the mother of the nation. #WinnieMadikizelaMandela @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/GNAz7AwtMO — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 3, 2018

Malema encourages fighters to be be tolerant while showing their support for #WinnieMadikizelaMandela 's family. @HuffPostSA — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 3, 2018

[WATCH] #WinnieMandela : American tourist Lisa Freeman says that the media will always have a slant to how they portray people, "specifically the portrayal of women of colour" @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/8M7LMmt1mb — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 3, 2018

EARLIER:

[WATCH] #WinnieMandela : Zweli Mkhize says that the passing of Mam'Winnie is "the end of an era" @HuffPostSA . pic.twitter.com/Kogzbc3pl7 — Canny Maphanga (@CannyMaphanga) April 3, 2018

A group of EFF supporters are making their way to the home of #WinnieMadikizelaMandela @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/MnuR52W3TU — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 3, 2018

The EFF leadership has just arrived at the home of #WinnieMadikizelaMandela @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/QPx4NmEMgP — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) April 3, 2018

Known as the "Mother of the Nation" for her role in fighting apartheid in South Africa, Madikizela-Mandela‚ died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.