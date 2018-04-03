All Sections
    NEWS
    03/04/2018 14:44 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Home - An Update

    People paid tributes in song and chants.

    Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

    - Songs and Chants at the gates of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's modest two-storey red brick home in Orlando continued on Tuesday as people paid their respects to the fallen heroine. They were joined by the leadership of the EFF who arrived in Soweto to pay their respect to the mother of the nation.

    HuffPost journalists were outside the home, and reporting from the scene.

    EARLIER:

    Known as the "Mother of the Nation" for her role in fighting apartheid in South Africa, Madikizela-Mandela‚ died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

