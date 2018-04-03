Terry Pheto On Why Playing Winnie Mandela Was One Of Her Scariest Experiences

Multiple award-winning actress Terry Pheto says she's heartbroken by the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Taking to Instagram to pay tribute, she thanked Winnie for her resilience.

In her 2017 interview with HuffPost ahead of the release of the BET series "Madiba", Terry spoke about how playing the role of Madikizela-Mandela was one the scariest experiences of her life.

Read: Terry Pheto Nominated For Her Role As Winnie Mandela

"Taking up that role was one of the scariest experiences of my life. I don't think anyone can ever be ready for that kind of a challenge. Also, I grew up looking up to her, because my mother did as well – I was very aware of her journey, her struggles and her fights. Because of that, it was important for me to see this role as I've always seen her; an important and necessary figure in our time.

Also Read: Terry Pheto Is Representing SA So Well, We Should Just Appoint Her As An Official Ambassador

"As much as there have been many on-screen Winnie Madikizela-Mandelas, there can only ever be one Winnie, and the only thing one can do is pay respect to the life of a legend," she told HuffPost.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the Netcare Milpark Hospital. She was 81 years old.