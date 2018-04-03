These Pictures And Videos From Nomzamo Mbatha's Graduation Will Give You Goosebumps

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha graduated on Tuesday afternoon with a BCom Accounting degree at the University of Cape Town.

Ahead of the ceremony, she called upon fellow UCT graduated to join her #GraduationGlamRoom and get their make up done courtesy of her and Ground Zero Productions. She had a makeup team on standby for students who would be graduating on April 3, the same day as her.

For her own preparations, Nomzamo shared an emotional video with the inspiration behind her dress which set tongues wagging on social media.

In the graduation hall, when she walked to the stage to collect her degree, she paused to share a moment with fellow graduates -- a tribute to fallen stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed on Monday.

And we're all so here for it.

What a moment! Congratulations to the incredible and fearless @NomzamoMbatha. I'm so proud and so happy for you I could cry.

❤️😭✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/4ucWlhqdrn — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) April 3, 2018

I staaannn for Nomzamo Mbatha. What a queen. 😭❤️ — MAMA NASTY. (@_DimphoM) April 3, 2018

Nomzamo Mbatha is an inspiration.

I truly value her place in this industry.



Congratulations @NomzamoMbatha 👏🏾 don't stop striving for more. igama lakho likufanele. — Langa Mavuso (@LangaMav) April 3, 2018

Yaas Queen, Nomzamo!