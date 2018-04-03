All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/04/2018 17:25 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    These Pictures And Videos From Nomzamo Mbatha's Graduation Will Give You Goosebumps

    "Long live the spirit of Winnie Mandela".

    NomzamoMbatha/Instagram

    Actress Nomzamo Mbatha graduated on Tuesday afternoon with a BCom Accounting degree at the University of Cape Town.

    Ahead of the ceremony, she called upon fellow UCT graduated to join her #GraduationGlamRoom and get their make up done courtesy of her and Ground Zero Productions. She had a makeup team on standby for students who would be graduating on April 3, the same day as her.

    For her own preparations, Nomzamo shared an emotional video with the inspiration behind her dress which set tongues wagging on social media.

    In the graduation hall, when she walked to the stage to collect her degree, she paused to share a moment with fellow graduates -- a tribute to fallen stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who passed on Monday.

    And we're all so here for it.

    Yaas Queen, Nomzamo!

