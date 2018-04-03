Watch: Winnie Madikizela- Mandela Felt Land Was Lost Due To Over Negotiation

In 2016 Winnie Madikizela sat down with HuffPost SA.The late "mother of the nation" spoke about Nelson Mandela personally with a frankness that might surprise many of Madiba's uncritical supporters. She explained how she felt the ANC gave away too much during negotiations for a democratic South Africa, which could have hindered the pursuit for land. She explained she often was in heated debate with the late Nelson Mandela regarding the willing buyer willing seller model. and concluded that the rush to wave the flag of freedom may have limited the conditions.

Watch: