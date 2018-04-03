All Sections
    • POLITICS
    03/04/2018 14:21 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Watch: Winnie Madikizela- Mandela Felt Land Was Lost Due To Over Negotiation

    "I felt we over-negotiated in the process we lost it" - Winnie Madikizela Mandela

    SIPHIWE SIBEKO / Reuters

    In 2016 Winnie Madikizela sat down with HuffPost SA.The late "mother of the nation" spoke about Nelson Mandela personally with a frankness that might surprise many of Madiba's uncritical supporters. She explained how she felt the ANC gave away too much during negotiations for a democratic South Africa, which could have hindered the pursuit for land. She explained she often was in heated debate with the late Nelson Mandela regarding the willing buyer willing seller model. and concluded that the rush to wave the flag of freedom may have limited the conditions.

    Watch:

