NEWS & POLITICS Winnie, Brandfort's Symbol Of Hope Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was dumped in Brandfort as a punishment, but the people of the rural area found it to be a blessing. HuffPost SA spoke to close friend Nora Moahloli and Lefa Mabaso, whose future Madikizela-Mandela helped shape.