    • NEWS
    03/04/2018 09:50 SAST | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Talks Frankly About Stompie Seipei

    Filmmaker Pascal Lamche discovered information about Seipei's murder that she revealed to Madikizela-Mandela for the first time during our interview.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greets well-wishers gathered to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he was being treated in Pretoria. July 18, 2013.

    Some of the negative responses on social media to the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela show that many people worldwide – and some white South Africans in particular – still consider her "the killer of Stompie Seipei" in January 1989.

    Which demonstrates just how effective the apartheid propaganda machine was – as the video below makes clear, the 14-year-old activist was actually murdered by Mandela Football Club member Jerry Richardson, who was a double agent working for the apartheid state at the time.

    In fact, Richardson was even paid for the murder while in prison serving his sentence for killing Seipei – so it isn't beyond the bounds of possibility that the murder was set up deliberately to frame Madikizela-Mandela, and thus neutralise her politically.

    In a 2016 exclusive interview with HuffPost SA, Madikizela-Mandela sat down with filmmaker Pascal Lamche as they discussed the process of making the film "Winnie".

    Madikizela-Mandela had been convicted of kidnapping Seipei. She appealed a six-year sentence for the crime, which was reduced to a fine and two-year suspended sentence. She denied – even during an exclusive interview with HuffPost SA – that she was involved in his death.

    During her research for the documentary "Winnie", Pascal Lamche discovered information about Seipei's murder that she revealed to Madikizela-Mandela for the first time during our interview, which the struggle stalwart called "crucial". Richardson's own words indicated that Madikizela-Mandela was not the one who ordered Seipei's murder – rather, he was acting on the instructions of his apartheid masters.

