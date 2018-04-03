Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Talks Frankly About Stompie Seipei

Some of the negative responses on social media to the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela show that many people worldwide – and some white South Africans in particular – still consider her "the killer of Stompie Seipei" in January 1989.

It's imperative that everyone that says #WinnieMandela killed #Stompie watches the Winnie documentary. You all need a different perspective & another side of the story. All your tweets are quite embarrassing much like the apartheid propaganda surrounding that tragedy. pic.twitter.com/vgP1FTYN3Z — African Night Sky (@igqiyazana) April 3, 2018

Which demonstrates just how effective the apartheid propaganda machine was – as the video below makes clear, the 14-year-old activist was actually murdered by Mandela Football Club member Jerry Richardson, who was a double agent working for the apartheid state at the time.

In fact, Richardson was even paid for the murder while in prison serving his sentence for killing Seipei – so it isn't beyond the bounds of possibility that the murder was set up deliberately to frame Madikizela-Mandela, and thus neutralise her politically.

In a 2016 exclusive interview with HuffPost SA, Madikizela-Mandela sat down with filmmaker Pascal Lamche as they discussed the process of making the film "Winnie".

Madikizela-Mandela had been convicted of kidnapping Seipei. She appealed a six-year sentence for the crime, which was reduced to a fine and two-year suspended sentence. She denied – even during an exclusive interview with HuffPost SA – that she was involved in his death.

During her research for the documentary "Winnie", Pascal Lamche discovered information about Seipei's murder that she revealed to Madikizela-Mandela for the first time during our interview, which the struggle stalwart called "crucial". Richardson's own words indicated that Madikizela-Mandela was not the one who ordered Seipei's murder – rather, he was acting on the instructions of his apartheid masters.