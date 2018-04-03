All Sections
    03/04/2018 12:35 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    World Leaders Pay Tribute To Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

    People from around the world have reacted with shock, sadness and grief.

    Getty Images

    The death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has left world leaders expressing shock, sadness and grief.

    Known as the "Mother of the Nation" for her role in fighting apartheid in South Africa, the former wife of the late Nelson Mandela passed away peacefully at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on April 2.

    Leaders from around the globe have reacted to the sad news of her passing.

    African Union commission head Moussa Faki Mahama described Mama Winnie as a fearless campaigner who will be dearly missed, while Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says the continent has lost a courageous woman who remains a source of pride for all Africans.

    "She was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated... she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans," Buhari said.

    Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga, also expressed his condolences, saying Winnie led a bitter and dedicated struggle against the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa.

    Here are other reactions from around the world:

    Over the years, Madikizela-Mandela became a symbol of the suffering caused by apartheid, and also a force against it. Condolences are continuing to pour in, and crowds of mourners are flocking to her home in Vilakazi street in Soweto.

    Hamba kahle, Mama!

