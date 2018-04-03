World Leaders Pay Tribute To Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has left world leaders expressing shock, sadness and grief.

Known as the "Mother of the Nation" for her role in fighting apartheid in South Africa, the former wife of the late Nelson Mandela passed away peacefully at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on April 2.

Leaders from around the globe have reacted to the sad news of her passing.

African Union commission head Moussa Faki Mahama described Mama Winnie as a fearless campaigner who will be dearly missed, while Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says the continent has lost a courageous woman who remains a source of pride for all Africans.

"She was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated... she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans," Buhari said.

President @MBuhari, on behalf of the Govt and people of Nigeria, commiserated with the family of the deceased, the Govt and people of South Africa, urging them to be consoled by the knowledge that the late Winnie Mandela's contributions to ending apartheid will not be forgotten. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 2, 2018

The entire @_AfricanUnion family joins the Continent and beyond in grief at the passing of Ma Winnie Madikazela-Mandela who

will forever be remembered as a global icon, a fearless campaigner who sacrificed much of her life for freedom in South Africa and for women everywhere. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) April 2, 2018

Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga, also expressed his condolences, saying Winnie led a bitter and dedicated struggle against the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa.

Here are other reactions from around the world:

At the height of the resistance, she was banished and jailed for campaigning for her husband's release and the freedoms of black South Africans. The 'Mother of the Nation' will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace. — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) April 2, 2018

The world mourns a towering anti-apartheid figure and an unrelenting crusader of democracy, human rights and good governance. Winnie Mandela was the embodiment of the long, persistent struggle to liberate the people of South Africa from the racial segregation regime. — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) April 2, 2018

Very sorry to hear about the death of comrade Winnie Mandela. I salute her contribution to the resistance in South Africa, especially during the time Mzee Mandela was in prison. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 2, 2018

Throughout Nelson Mandela's 27 years in jail, Winnie Mandela kept the campaign going and the hope alive. She had a huge impact on the anti-apartheid movement. May she Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/QZzd81zquh — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) April 3, 2018

Mama @winniemandela was at the vanguard of empowerment, rights & equality not only in #SouthAfrica, across #Africa, but also globally. She was an inspiring and formidable leader for change. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/LNWVg3abx7 — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) April 3, 2018

In the life of Winnie Mandela, who endured and won, we see plainly what our freedom cost. May her courage inspire us to make the most of the liberty she won for us; may her family be comforted by the memory of her heroic life; and may she rest in perpetual peace. #RIPMamaWinnie — President of Kenya (@PresidentKE) April 2, 2018

We join our brothers and sisters in #SouthAfrica, in mourning a heroine and a liberator. She fought against incredible odds In the end, her courage was rewarded: she lived to see Mandela free; she lived to see her country liberated. #RIPMAMAWINNIE@CyrilRamaphosa https://t.co/IBT5qYQnTF — President of Kenya (@PresidentKE) April 2, 2018

Over the years, Madikizela-Mandela became a symbol of the suffering caused by apartheid, and also a force against it. Condolences are continuing to pour in, and crowds of mourners are flocking to her home in Vilakazi street in Soweto.

Hamba kahle, Mama!