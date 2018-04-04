'Being Bonang' Is Back And The Star Gives HuffPost The Details.

Bonang Matheba has confirmed that her reality show, "Being Bonang" is making a comeback to a TV near you on May 4.

She told HuffPost that the show will lift the lid on her day-to-day life, and will not be so different from season one.

"It's still funny. Pinky girl and all my favourite people are still there including my family and friends. I'm a very private person and I hardly share anything that's happening in my life, so this reality show is my way to do that. It's fun, light-hearted and just about family as well.

"I'm going to show people into my space. A lot of people are wondering how I'm doing after the breakup, and you will see that in the show too," she said.