    04/04/2018 17:01 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    'Being Bonang' Is Back And The Star Gives HuffPost The Details.

    "A lot of people are wondering how I'm doing after the breakup, and you will see that in the show too."

    BonangMatheba/Instagram
    Bonang Matheba.

    Bonang Matheba has confirmed that her reality show, "Being Bonang" is making a comeback to a TV near you on May 4.

    She told HuffPost that the show will lift the lid on her day-to-day life, and will not be so different from season one.

    "It's still funny. Pinky girl and all my favourite people are still there including my family and friends. I'm a very private person and I hardly share anything that's happening in my life, so this reality show is my way to do that. It's fun, light-hearted and just about family as well.

    "I'm going to show people into my space. A lot of people are wondering how I'm doing after the breakup, and you will see that in the show too," she said.

