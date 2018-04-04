Cape Town's Water Consumption Has 'Stabilised', Says Deputy Mayor

Water use in the City of Cape Town has stabilised at lower levels compared with the beginning of the year, Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said on Wednesday.

The decline saw Cape Town dam levels drop by only 0.3 percent last week, he said.

Dams supplying the city now stand at 21.8 percent.

"Our collective consumption over the past week was 521-million litres of water per day, which indicates a stabilisation of consumption at lower levels than were being achieved in January and February," he said.

While seen as a "considerable achievement", consumption needs to be reduced even further, he urged.

"This decline, which is lower than in previous weeks, is a welcome confirmation of the impact of the continued efforts by Capetonians to save water, and includes a small contribution from rainfall.

"Dam levels are, however, still lower than they were in previous years at this time and we have to continue our saving efforts to ensure that we get through this year safely."

In Cape Town, the maximum limit for personal consumption is 50 litres per person per day, in line with Level 6B water restrictions introduced on February 1.

"Getting down to 50 litres per day is the only way to keep Day Zero away," said Neilson.

News24