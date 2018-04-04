All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    04/04/2018 10:58 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Heartwarming: Noxolo Grootboom Back On TV To Cover Mourning For Mam'Winnie

    "We gon' be right. We gon' be alright."

    CptWomen'sNetwork/ Instagram

    Renowned SABC newscaster Noxolo Grootboom is back on air to anchor the public broadcaster's news coverage of the 10-day mourning period and official funeral service of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

    Grootboom, who stepped down as a newsreader to take up a news editor position behind the scenes, sealed her place in the hearts of many and is known for her famous closing line, "Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya" – loosely translated, "I love you all at home."

    Her return to in front of the camera follows a social media request from 94.7 Highveld Stereo's news anchor, Thembekile Mrototo, for the public broadcaster to bring her back for the period leading up to the funeral.

    Although his request seemed like a long shot, his wish was granted, much to the delight of all Mam'Noxolo's fans.

    Her first appearance was on Tuesday and she was trending on Twitter soon after she went on air.

    Now we can rest easy, because to quote Malusi Gigaba: "We gon' be right. We gon' be alright."

    MORE:EntertainmentNoxolo GrootboomSABC NewsTV and FilmWinnie Mandela Funeral