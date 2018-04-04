Heartwarming: Noxolo Grootboom Back On TV To Cover Mourning For Mam'Winnie

Renowned SABC newscaster Noxolo Grootboom is back on air to anchor the public broadcaster's news coverage of the 10-day mourning period and official funeral service of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Grootboom, who stepped down as a newsreader to take up a news editor position behind the scenes, sealed her place in the hearts of many and is known for her famous closing line, "Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya" – loosely translated, "I love you all at home."

Her return to in front of the camera follows a social media request from 94.7 Highveld Stereo's news anchor, Thembekile Mrototo, for the public broadcaster to bring her back for the period leading up to the funeral.

I need Mam'Noxolo Grootboom to come back on air for Mam'Winnie's funeral. That's all I ask. — thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) April 2, 2018

Although his request seemed like a long shot, his wish was granted, much to the delight of all Mam'Noxolo's fans.

We've been granted our wish! Mam'Noxolo Grootboom will anchor the SABC's broadcast of Mam'Winnie's funeral on 14 April. pic.twitter.com/wWcKgXvZST — thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) April 3, 2018

The legend is back on air for a while...Catch Mam'Noxolo Grootboom anchoring the 1pm Xhosa news bulletin on SABC 1 today....#Sabcnews pic.twitter.com/VSUGHrzbtv — Lopang Alamu (@LopangAlamu) April 3, 2018

Her first appearance was on Tuesday and she was trending on Twitter soon after she went on air.

Noxolo Grootboom is on TV during this time. We gonna be right 😭 pic.twitter.com/AomoC3Vr2d — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) April 3, 2018

@'enca Andizi until April 15th...I'll be watching uMam Noxolo Grootboom on @'Sabcnews #NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/6AHs7xeMlJ — Tannie Francis (@Motiv88r) April 3, 2018

Noxolo Grootboom will be gracing the airwaves 😍😍. This is time travel. Still looking beautiful - Black don't crack! #NoxoloGrootboom — Velani (@sir_vk) April 4, 2018

She finally said it 😁😍 The famous line "Ndini thanda nonke emakhaya" Noxolo Grootboom 😊 *blush* pic.twitter.com/7AW3u44z1a — Ngubane 😊 (@Bheka904) April 3, 2018

Aaaaaah she said it😍😍😍😍 I feel so loved. Lol in tears. This woman is amazing. #NoxoloGrootboom — MyElli (@BeeBeeMsane) April 3, 2018

Now we can rest easy, because to quote Malusi Gigaba: "We gon' be right. We gon' be alright."