'If Julius Malema were a woman, he would be Winnie Mandela" – Seth Mazibuko, Class of 76

"If Julius Malema were a woman, he would be Winnie Mandela!"

These are the words of one of the youngest participants in the June 1976 uprisings, Seth Mazibuko. Mazibuko says that he expects "whiteness" and the media to turn against Julius Malema, as he is a replica of the bold and fearless mother of our nation.

We sat with the struggle hero at his home in Soweto, as he reflected on Winnie's legacy.

According to Mazibuko, Madikizela-Mandela was the voice of reason for Malema: "The only person [who] could speak to Malema, and Malema would listen to within the ANC, was Mam' Winnie," he said. Mazibuko believes Malema and Madikizela-Mandela are the same type of leader – the only difference is that they are leading in different eras.

This similarity is the reason why Mazibuko is not surprised at the harsh treatment the EFF leader gets in the media.

Mazibuko shared a close relationship with the struggle icon – she was a part of his journey since he was 16 years old. "If my mother was still alive, she would be the first to say Winnie was Seth's mother," he said.

Madikizela-Mandela played the role of a caregiver for Mazibuko's family when he was arrested without trial at the tender age of 16, following the June 1976 uprisings.

Mazibuko remains committed to the fight for true liberation – his activism continues today, as he fights for the rights of his beloved community.