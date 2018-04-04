All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    04/04/2018 10:58 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Pam Golding's Legacy Lives On

    Golding's professionalism, ethics and integrity earned her a place as one of the world's leading businesswomen.

    images24.co.za

    One of Africa's most successful women entrepreneurs and a magnate of the real-estate industry, Pam Doyenne Golding built a property empire that will live on after her death on Tuesday.

    With no startup capital and just one sales assistant, Golding opened the doors of Pam Golding Properties in 1976. Today it is a multimillion-rand business with 300 branches in Africa and international offices in the U.K., Germany, France and Mauritius, 186 franchises and around 3,000 staff members.

    Through the estate agency, Golding's professionalism, ethics and integrity earned her a place as one of the world's leading businesswomen, selling properties to world-renowed names including the likes of Nelson Mandela.

    Golding finished her schooling at Collegiate Girls High School in Port Elizabeth and completed her BA degree, majoring in English and psychology, at the University of Cape Town.

    Her first job was at the University of Natal, Pietermaritzburg, as assistant to the student adviser, followed by a position as sales agent for the Junior Literary Society and then sales promotion and marketing assistant at Caltex head office.

    Golding died peacefully at her home in Wittebomen in Constantia, Cape Town, on Tuesday, April 3.

    Her death came as a shock and resulted in sadness throughout the estate agency, Pam Golding Properties group marketing director Anthony Stroebel told HuffPost on Wednesday.

    "This is a sad time in the company's history,; she [Pam] was our founder and life president, and we are all reeling as the Pam Golding Property Group. This is a huge loss for the company – and for South Africa as well, because she was one of the most respected, leading businesswomen in our country and certainly changed the way real estate was done when she started the group," Stroebel said.

    People have expressed grief and condolences on Twitter:

    MORE:HalalaPam GoldingReal Estate