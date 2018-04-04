Thando Thabethe's Emotional Tribute To Winnie

Media personality Thando Thabethe has shared an emotional tribute to fallen icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Taking to Instagram, Thando shared her childhood memories of Madikizela-Mandela.
"My granny lives in the same street as mama [Madikizela-Mandela], and I went to a crèche literally next door to mama's house. I remember peeking over to try spot her or tata [Nelson Mandela]," she said in her post.
Speaking of her interaction with the freedom fighter, Thando thanked Zoleka Mandela for sharing her grandmother with her.
"It's in the last few weeks that Zoleka Mandela allowed me to share her granny. It's a gift I will forever cherish...thank you for your heart, your grace and for sharing your granny with us," Thando wrote.
In another post, she said her heart was broken by the loss.
You can read her full post here:
I am not okay 😔😔 TODAY WAS DIFFICULT!!!... it's in the last few weeks that @zolekamandela allowed me to share her granny ❤️❤️... it's a gift I will FOREVER cherish. My granny lives in the same street as mama, and I went to a crèche literally NEXT door mama's house. I remember peeking over to try spot her or tata... but a conversation with her is something that will resonate with me for all of my days. Firstly she said I look much smaller in real life!! You can only imagine my shock at the fact that WINNIE MANDELA knew who I was!!! ...the peeking toddler!! I asked her about "Winnie" the doccie and told her I had watched it on Netflix!! She ask d me what time it played and what they had said about her. I told her they reiterated her role in the struggle and how grateful we all were...especially as women, to have her as a leading example. She gave me a kiss on the lips and said that she was glad!! @zolekamandela assured me she had seen the doccie and told me to stop crying!!! Thank you for your heart, your grace and for sharing your granny with us!!! @zolekamandela I'm forever indebted to you for this captured moment ❤️🦅
Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on April 14 following an official state funeral.