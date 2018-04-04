Thando Thabethe's Emotional Tribute To Winnie

Media personality Thando Thabethe has shared an emotional tribute to fallen icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Taking to Instagram, Thando shared her childhood memories of Madikizela-Mandela.

"My granny lives in the same street as mama [Madikizela-Mandela], and I went to a crèche literally next door to mama's house. I remember peeking over to try spot her or tata [Nelson Mandela]," she said in her post.

Speaking of her interaction with the freedom fighter, Thando thanked Zoleka Mandela for sharing her grandmother with her.

"It's in the last few weeks that Zoleka Mandela allowed me to share her granny. It's a gift I will forever cherish...thank you for your heart, your grace and for sharing your granny with us," Thando wrote.

In another post, she said her heart was broken by the loss.

You can read her full post here:

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on April 14 following an official state funeral.