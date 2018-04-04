Trevor Noah Launches Foundation To Help SA Youth

South African-born comedian and host of "The Daily Show" in the U.S. Trevor Noah launched the Trevor Noah Foundation on Wednesday.

The Trevor Noah Foundation is a non-profit organisation that aims to equip orphans and vulnerable youth with the education, life skills, and social capital necessary to pursue further opportunity after finishing high school.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference live-streamed on Facebook, he said: "Fundamentally, it is an organisation that is initially going to focus primarily on education. Figuring out how to bridge the gap between a child and the education that we feel that they deserve."

He adds, "All of these are pieces that need to work together, in order for us to move forward."

Trevor was joined by close friend Anele Mdoda, host of "Real Talk With Anele" on SABC 3.