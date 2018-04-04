Vicki Momberg Appeal Bid Postponed As Lawyer Admitted to Hospital

The lawyer of former real-estate agent Vicki Momberg has been admitted to hospital, the Randburg magistrate's court heard on Wednesday.

Attorney Kingdom Onah, who was representing Momberg on Wednesday morning, told the court that advocate Kevin Lawlor had been admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

Onah requested the transcripts for Momberg's 10111 call centre recording.

Momberg appeared in the dock with her hair in cornrows.

She was brought to the dock by two female correctional services officers.

Last week, Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years imprisonment.

At the same sitting, she was also denied bail pending her leave to appeal. This after Lawlor submitted that Momberg be released on bail following her sentence.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 last year in connection with a racist tirade in 2016. Momberg lashed out at a black police officer who had come to assist her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

She used the "k"-word 48 times during the now infamous rant.

The matter was postponed to April 11.

