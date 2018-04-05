Seth Mazibuko Slams The Politicians Outside Winnie's Home

Class of 76's Seth Mazibuko, in an exclusive interview with Huffington Post, has lambasted politicians for performing outside Winnie Madikizela's Soweto home, when they isolated and humiliated her while she was alive.

A fuming Mazibuko said, ''I get angry when I see the small groups of politicians at Mam' Winnie's house, because they were not there all along." The struggle hero, who took part in the 1976 Soweto uprising as a 16-year-old, decried the hyprocisy and pretentious nature of some of our politicians, who in his opinion chose "blue suits and Sandton" while Madikizela-Mandela chose to stay in Soweto with the people.

Mazibuko says that all these appearances outside the late struggle icon's home are an act, because in Madikizela-Mandela's darkest times, these people were not there – "It is a media thing: act one, scene two and cut."

He does not hold back talking about some of the women within the leading party who are camping outside Winnie's home – but who failed to elect a woman president. "Some of the women that are busy running up and down there did not want Mama Winnie. Some of them, who could not give us a woman president in Nasrec when all of us were waiting eagerly, are now crying 'she was a president' at her home"

According to Mazibuko, it is these individuals who continue to spreading and empowering patriarchy within society's ranks – the same patriarchy that Mazibuko says, ''Winnie shook to the core''.

In an earlier interview, Mazibuko spoke on the similarities between EFF leader Julius Malema and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela