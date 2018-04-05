Talks To Move Winnie's Memorial To Orlando Stadium Underway

The government is in discussion with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family to have her memorial moved from Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to the Orlando Stadium.

"The change was made after the consideration of the size of the venue and the expected people to attend the memorial service [sic]," Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told the media at the interministerial committee briefing at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Gauteng premier David Makhura, communication minister Nomvula Mokonyana, state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize were also in attendance.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 after a long illness.

The memorial service is scheduled for April 11.

Orlando Stadium will also be the host of the special official Category 1 funeral on April 14.

'Fighting for social justice'

According to the presidency, "A Special Official Funeral Category 1 entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared, in line with the presidency's state, official and provincial official funeral policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa."

Madikizela-Mandela was a recipient of the Order of Luthuli in silver for her "excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa".

"Mama Winnie touched the lives of many people in our country and beyond by the tenacity she displayed during the fight for freedom and the subsequent suffering she endured as a result," Dlamini-Zuma said.

She had lived to see freedom for the country and the people, Dlamini-Zuma said.

"As we pay tribute and celebrate her life, let us reflect on what we do to ensure we continue her legacy of fighting for social justice."

Condolences books would be placed in Brandfort, Mbizana and Mthatha.

National days of mourning have been declared from April 3 to 14.

The national flag is also being flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country and at South African diplomatic missions abroad.

News24