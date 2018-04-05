Team SA Gets The 2018 Commonwealth Games Up And Running With Gold🇿🇦

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games may be in its embryonic stages but Team South Africa has already bagged a gold medal -- courtesy of Henri Schoeman.

What a finish!



🇿🇦 @H_Schoeman claims triathlon gold 🥇, with 🇦🇺 Aussie @JakeBirtwhistle STORMING home to silver 🥈! Australia's first medal of #GC2018, you beauty!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Marc Austin with bronze 🥉! #7CommGames pic.twitter.com/BAvXBdX2GF — 7CommGames (@7CommGames) April 5, 2018

Schoeman took the gold on day 1 in the men's triathlon with a time of 52:31, with Australian Jake Birtwhistle coming in second, the Aussies once again coming in second behind South Africa in a space of the week.

The Commonwealth Games, which is an international sporting event that involves athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations, former British colonies, will see Team SA strive for a top-five finish in this years medals tally as we aim to better the successful 2014 campaign which saw the country finish seventh on the medals tally.

The 2014 edition in Glasgow, saw SA bag 40 medals, 13 of which were gold, and the current SA team has a strong line up of athletes who will most definitely be gunning for glory and gold.

Here are some of the other SA athletes to look out for in the games:

Caster Semenya

The three-time 800m world champion Semenya will be one of the outrights favourites on the track events as the flag bearer will aim to lead the nation forward as she did in the opening ceremony.

When to look out for her: 9 April for the 1500m, and on 11 April for the 800m

Blitzboks

The defending Commonwealth Games Rugby 7's champions and the defending HSBC Sevens World Series champions are the favourites to claim the gold once again and will be looking to stamp its authority on 7's rugby international sporting events.

When to look out for it: 13 April

Chad Le Clos and Cameron Van Der Burgh

SA's golden swimming duo of Le Clos and Van Der Burgh will hope to make waves in the pool as they look for the gold, aiming to better the 2014 games after Le Clos won gold in the 100m and 200m butterfly.

Earlier this morning Le Clos was the fastest qualifier in the 50m butterfly and Van Der Burgh himself is setting his eyes for gold in the breaststroke.

Luvo Manyonga

The 2017 SA sportsman of the year and 2016 Rio Olympics medalist is the athlete to look out for in the field events as he continues his steady rise in the men's long jump.

Other athletes to look out for: Akani Simbane (track), Sunette Viljoen (field), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (women's cycling).

The games will run up until the 15th of April as Team SA looks to assert itself as one of world athletics prominent sporting nations.