NEWS & POLITICS 'The Blesser Of Free Education' Is Not Alone Jacob Zuma supporters in Durban came out in their numbers to show that the former president is not going through this court case alone. Organiser Bonginkosi Phakathi explains the reasons behind the march and their support of Zuma.