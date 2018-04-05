Employee Burnt By Boss Tells All

An employee of the Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant in Fourways, who had boiling water thrown at him by his boss, has finally spoken out after images of his injuries started to circulate on social media on Thursday. He was apparently burned by his boss for allegedly eating the leftover sauce.

The owner of @RodizioBrazilia in Fourways poured boiling water on employee & we expected to keep quiet? Cause reconciliation is sacrosanct? pic.twitter.com/KD1EaPROQZ — @effjoburg (@effjoburg) April 4, 2018

According to SowetanLive Fortune Moyo, took some leftover oxtail sauce from a pot which was going to be washed. He was caught on camera by his boss, who later confronted him. It was during this conversation that things became violent.

"He became angry and simply grabbed the kettle with boiling water and threw it on me and I got seriously burned. There other of my colleagues who were also burned, but I got serious burns because I was close."

HuffPost tried to contact Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant and was told that the "bosses were in a meeting and no response was to be issued today".

According to the employee who answered the phone on behalf of the company a response could only be expected on Friday and that no official comment was available.

Moyo suffered serious chest‚ arm and stomach burns. A case has yet to be opened at the SAPS police station.