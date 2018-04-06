7 Things You Need To Know About Advocate Billy Downer

The man tasked with prosecuting Jacob Zuma on 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering is state advocate Billy Downer.
Downer asked the high court in Durban to postpone Jacob Zuma's trial to June 8. Meanwhile, Zuma is expected to file his review application on May 15.
A deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape, the veteran prosecutor is familiar with former president Zuma. Here are seven things you may not know about Downer:
- Billy Downer is the same state advocate who successfully prosecuted fraudster Schabir Shaik – Zuma's financial adviser between 2004 and 2006 – in 2005.
- Downer was leading the Zuma prosecution in 2009, when former acting prosecutions boss Mokotedi Mpshe dropped the charges.
- Downer once hit out at three consecutive national directors of public prosecutions for ignoring the advice of lead prosecutors in the Zuma case.
- He joined the South African department of justice in October 1982.
- Prior to that, he graduated with a law degree from Stellenbosch University in 1979 and was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Brasenose College, University of Oxford, where he obtained his BCL degree.
- Downer recently convicted former Western Cape top cop Arno Lamoer.
- Downer is the coordinator of the Commercial Crime Component, NPA, Cape Town, in the office of the DPP, with special responsibility for corruption.