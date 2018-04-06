7 Things You Need To Know About Advocate Billy Downer

The man tasked with prosecuting Jacob Zuma on 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering is state advocate Billy Downer.

Downer asked the high court in Durban to postpone Jacob Zuma's trial to June 8. Meanwhile, Zuma is expected to file his review application on May 15.

A deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape, the veteran prosecutor is familiar with former president Zuma. Here are seven things you may not know about Downer: