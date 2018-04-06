All Sections
    NEWS
    06/04/2018 09:12 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Former South Korean President Found Guilty Of Bribery

    It follows a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country’s conglomerates.

    Chung Sung-jun/ Reuters
    Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye (C) leaves the prosecutors' office as she is transferred to a detention house in Seoul, South Korea, on March 31 2017.

    A South Korean court found former president Park Geun-hye guilty of bribery on Friday in a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country's conglomerates.

    The court ruled that Park colluded with her old friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi's family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.

    Park, 66, has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.

    Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence and a 118.5-billion won ($112-million) fine for Park, after indicting her on charges that included bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

