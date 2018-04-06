Here's What People Think Of Brickz's R80,000 Bail Release

The Roodepoort Magistrates' Court released convicted rapist and Kwaito musician Brickz on R80,000 bail on Friday, pending the hearing of his rape conviction appeal in the high court.

His lawyer, Piet du Plessis, told eNCA that the case would be heard in the second half of the year.

In handing out judgment, Magistrate John Baloyi said the high court had granted Brickz leave to appeal the rape conviction and, as a result, granted bail.

WATCH #Brickz His lawyer Piet du Plessis says they are confident they have a strong case as they prepare to appeal his rape conviction. pic.twitter.com/jWS8Vcba3X — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) April 6, 2018

Du Plessis said that as far as his bail conditions are concerned, it was "nothing major".

"He will report to the police station twice a week and stay at the address given. He will be able to do performances," he said.

#Brickz As part of his bail conditions Brickz must hand in his travel documents, he is not allowed to leave Joburg or be seen near an airport. He also has to report to the Jabulani Police Station twice a week. — silindelo masikane (@Slindelo_M) April 6, 2018

Here's how people reacted:

Brickz out on 80k bail... what's his poor rape victim suppose to do in the meantime his perpetrators is out on the streets..our justice system though 😣😣😢😢 #Brickz pic.twitter.com/wG7gl4pWWL — IamSthe 🌻🌻 (@MaNdlovuP_1802) April 6, 2018

This Brickz issue is really disturbing, The system is failing the victims which are young females and women of Mzansi #Brickz — Gomolemo M (@Gman49263288) April 6, 2018

The asshole was supposed to rot in jail nxa..... — #TheMasterPieceLIVES (@ntsikimazwai) April 6, 2018