    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/04/2018 13:05 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Here's What People Think Of Brickz's R80,000 Bail Release

    "The system is failing the victims."

    Gallo Images / Themba Makofane / Daily Sun
    Convicted rapist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu during his sentencing at the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court on October 17 2017.

    The Roodepoort Magistrates' Court released convicted rapist and Kwaito musician Brickz on R80,000 bail on Friday, pending the hearing of his rape conviction appeal in the high court.

    His lawyer, Piet du Plessis, told eNCA that the case would be heard in the second half of the year.

    In handing out judgment, Magistrate John Baloyi said the high court had granted Brickz leave to appeal the rape conviction and, as a result, granted bail.

    Du Plessis said that as far as his bail conditions are concerned, it was "nothing major".

    "He will report to the police station twice a week and stay at the address given. He will be able to do performances," he said.

    Here's how people reacted:

