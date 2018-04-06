All Sections
    HHP's Tribute To His Dog, Puleng, Will Warm Your Heart

    "I was in a storm. Ke ne kele mo Puleng. Today you’ve cleared the dark clouds."

    Jabba/Instagram

    Renowned rapper HHP recently bid farewell to his best friend, Puleng, the dog that kept him company through his darkest days, according to him.

    The "Music and Lights" hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartwarming tribute to Puleng.

    In his caption, HHP thanked the SPCA for saving his other dog.

    He also explained the reason behind Puleng's name.

    "I called my dog Puleng because when I got him my son's mom had just left me. I was in a storm. Ke ne kele mo Puleng. Today you've cleared the dark clouds. I love you Puleng," he wrote.

    A post shared by JabbaMan (@jabbaman_1) on

    Many South African celebrities often take to social media to share moments with their fury friends.

    Here are some of them.

    Pearl Modiadie:

    .

    J Something:


    The Expresso team with the "Expresso Frenchies".

    Presenters of the SABC3 morning show, "Expresso", hang out with this trio of bulldogs on a daily basis. They may not own them but, man, they look so adorable together.

    Zoë Brown:

    Katlego Maboe:

