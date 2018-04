Jacob Zuma appeared in court on Friday after facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering – with the case being postponed until June 8, 2018.

Police stand guard outside the court waiting for the arrival of Jacob Zuma in Durban.

Between 2,000 and 5,000 people gathered at the King Dinizulu Park in Durban before marching to the high court. Here are some of the best images.

Supporters of Jacob Zuma wait outside the high court in Durban

Supporters of the former South African president rally outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please accept our terms of service and privacy policy By checking this box, I accept the Huffington Post South Africa Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Jacob Zuma departs from the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, in Durban

Jacob Zuma appears at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban

Jacob Zuma gestures to his supporters as he appears at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

Jacob Zuma appears at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban

Jacob Zuma waves to his supporters on his way to the high court in Durban.

Supporters of Jacob Zuma rally prior to his appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court on corruption charges, in Durban.

Jacob Zuma greets a crowd of supporters before addressing them outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

Jacob Zuma waves to his supporters on his way the high court in Durban

Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside the high court in Durban

Jacob Zuma addresses supporters gathered outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.