All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    06/04/2018 11:52 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    South African Women Wear Black To Honour Mam' Winnie

    "Rest in power, Mama Winnie."

    Twitter
    South African women dressed in black and wore colourful doeks on Friday April 6 to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

    Don't be surprised when you see women around you dressed all in black with a colourful doek. Today, South African women will be commemorating the death of struggle heroine Winnie Mandela and remembering her legacy.

    Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81. Her death brought sorrow to millions of South Africans, who have since expressed their gratitude for the sacrifices she made for the struggle against the oppressive apartheid regime.

    Here are some of the pictures that have been posted on social media to honour the struggle stalwart:

    Black and doek day. Remembering the life of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. #imbokodo #mamawesizwe #winniemandela

    A post shared by Cebokazi Ncanywa (@cebokazi_n) on

    ✊✊✊#qhawekazidiaries #WinnieMandela #Imbokodo

    A post shared by Nqobile 'Q' Hlangothi (@nqoshhheee) on

    #AllBlackWithADoek #RestInPower ✊ #WinnieMandela

    A post shared by Melody Xaba (@melodyxaba) on

    #AllBlackwithaDoek in honour of an Icon #WinnieMandela

    A post shared by Tebs (@misstebs_88) on

    #AllBlackwithdoek #ripwinniemandela #winniemandela #motherofthenation

    A post shared by PORTIA DUDU 🎤 (@dududevocalist) on

    MORE:nelson mandelaNewsstruggle stalwartWinnie Madikizela-Mandelawinnie mandela