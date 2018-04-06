South African Women Wear Black To Honour Mam' Winnie

Don't be surprised when you see women around you dressed all in black with a colourful doek. Today, South African women will be commemorating the death of struggle heroine Winnie Mandela and remembering her legacy.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81. Her death brought sorrow to millions of South Africans, who have since expressed their gratitude for the sacrifices she made for the struggle against the oppressive apartheid regime.

Here are some of the pictures that have been posted on social media to honour the struggle stalwart:

✊✊✊#qhawekazidiaries #WinnieMandela #Imbokodo A post shared by Nqobile 'Q' Hlangothi (@nqoshhheee) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:05am PDT

#AllBlackWithADoek #RestInPower ✊ #WinnieMandela A post shared by Melody Xaba (@melodyxaba) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:04am PDT