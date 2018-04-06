The State vs Jacob Zuma: 9 Things You Need To Know

Former president Jacob Zuma has appeared in court. This is what you need to know.

1. The case has been postponed until June 8 2018.

2. The state has all its ducks in a row and is ready to proceed.

3. Advocate Billy Downer, who led the prosecution of Zuma's friend and benefactor Schabir Shaik in 2005, is leading the state's prosecution team.

4. Zuma will challenge the validity of the prosecution and will bring a new application to review and set aside the decision to prosecute him.

5. The court roll at the Durban high court has trial dates available from November 12 2018. The trial could conceivably commence on that date.

6. Zuma and the French representative of arms company Thales have been released on a warning.

7. Zuma's defence is led by Pietermaritzburg advocate Hoosen Gani.

8. Zuma's defence has only agreed to a postponement until June 8 2018, and has not agreed to set down a trial date.

9. Neither Zuma nor Thales have been asked to plead and they still have to receive the further particulars of the charges (the docket).