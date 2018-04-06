These 5 Women, All Over 50, Are 'FitInspirations' Of Note

As the globe marks World Health Day on Saturday, here are a five women, all over 50, who are fitness icons.

From a mother of five who is still sporting hard-rock abs in her 50s, to a 102-year-old woman who does pushups to celebrate her track wins — you are sure to be inspired.

1. Nicole Murphy

The 50-year-old mother of five is true fitness goals. The former model and ex-wife of actor Eddie Murphy would definitely give some youngsters a run for their money. She puts in the work and does not look a day over 50.

2. Wendy Ida

The 66-year-old only got into fitness in her early forties. Her hard work has seen her crowned U.S. National Champion eight times for her muscular physique. She credits all this to a gruelling gym routine and consistent healthy eating.

3. Ernestine Shepherd

At one point, the 81-year-old was declared "the oldest competitive bodybuilder" by Guinness World Records. She started training in her late fifties and has never looked back. Shepherd wakes up in the early hours of the morning for her daily run and – you guessed it, eats healthily.

4. Deidre Larkin

Randburg's grande dame, as she's affectionately known, took up running at only 78 — and today, the 86-year-old has more than 500 medals to her name. In 2001, the doctor diagnosed her as being osteopenic, a condition considered a precursor to osteoporosis. Larkin then took up running, and never looked back.

5. Ida Keeling

The 102-year-old record-breaking track star has been known to celebrate her wins by performing pushups. She set her first running world record for her age group at 92, after beginning the sport to deal with depression.