We're Here For These Celebs' All-Black Tribute To Madikizela-Mandela

In commemoration of struggle heroine Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African women – including several celebrities – wore black on Friday.

Women from all corners of the country shared pictures of their outfits on social media to hugely positive responses.

# AllBlackWithADoek soon made it to the trends columns on Twitter.

Female celebrities also shared their looks – and we're all the way here for the pictures.

Here are some of them:

Ayanda Borotho:



Kelly Khumalo:

Unathi:

Basetsana Khumalo:

Pabi Moloi:

Hulisani Ravele:

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park on April 14, following a special official funeral.