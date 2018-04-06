All Sections
    06/04/2018 17:48 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    We're Here For These Celebs' All-Black Tribute To Madikizela-Mandela

    "She did not die, she multiplied". ✊🏿✊🏿

    AyandaBorotho/Instagram
    Actress Ayanda Borotho.

    In commemoration of struggle heroine Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African women – including several celebrities – wore black on Friday.

    Women from all corners of the country shared pictures of their outfits on social media to hugely positive responses.

    #AllBlackWithADoek soon made it to the trends columns on Twitter.

    Female celebrities also shared their looks – and we're all the way here for the pictures.

    Here are some of them:

    Ayanda Borotho:


    Kelly Khumalo:

    Unathi:

    Basetsana Khumalo:

    Pabi Moloi:

    Hulisani Ravele:

    Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park on April 14, following a special official funeral.

