We're Here For These Celebs' All-Black Tribute To Madikizela-Mandela

In commemoration of struggle heroine Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African women – including several celebrities – wore black on Friday.
Women from all corners of the country shared pictures of their outfits on social media to hugely positive responses.
#AllBlackWithADoek soon made it to the trends columns on Twitter.
Female celebrities also shared their looks – and we're all the way here for the pictures.
Here are some of them:
Ayanda Borotho:
Kelly Khumalo:
Join us as we celebrate the life of our heroine Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela fro m 6th of April at Constitution Hill located at no. 11 Kotze Street, Johannesburg. A condolence message book will be available at The Women's Jail, 8am - 8pm everyday till Friday the 13th of April 2018. Go out and pay your respect to the mother of the nation and leave a message of how much she meant to you. We will also be hosting concerts daily with some of South Africa's most talented female voices ushering us into a time of singing, praising and celebrating Mama's life. #IamWinnieMandela
Unathi:
Basetsana Khumalo:
Pabi Moloi:
Hulisani Ravele:
Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park on April 14, following a special official funeral.