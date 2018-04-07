Another Gold And More For Team SA🇿🇦

It was raining medals for Team SA on day 2 of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday when swimming trio Chad Le Clos, Tatjana Schoenmaker and Cameron Van Der Burgh won medals in the pool while Mona Pretorius took the bronze in the women's weightlifting.

Schoenmaker won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke final and broke an African record with a time of 2:22.02.

SA's golden boy Le Clos won his second gold medal when he set a new Games record of 1:54.00 in the 200m butterfly final. Van Der Burgh took the bronze in the men's 100m breaststroke to take South Africa's tally to seven medals.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Cameron Van Der Burgh of South Africa competes during the Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2 on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 6, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia.

On Friday le Clos claimed his first gold when he won the 50m butterfly in the time of 23.37, with fellow compatriot Ryan Coetzee coming in with the bronze. SA would have been delighted by the fact it had two swimmers who finished on the podium.

Coetzee made history today by becoming the first swimmer from Phalaborwa to clinch a medal in the Commonwealth Games.

South Africa won bronze again when Mona Pretorius took third place for weightlifting in the women's 63kg final. Team SA is currently ranked sixth on the medals chart with four golds and three bronze.

The rankings are determined by the number of gold medals that a nation has and not the total number of medals.

Weightlifting - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Women's 63kg Final - Carrara Sports Arena 1 - Gold Coast , Australia - April 7, 2018. Mona Pretorius of South Africa competes.

Weightlifting 🏋️‍♀️ — TeamSouthAfrica (@TeamSA18) April 7, 2018

More athletes will ply their trade on the Gold Coast this weekend and hopefully, for Team SA more medals will heading its way.