'Abomama' Has Premiered - And We're Sold 👍🏻

Indeed, tragedy can be turned into a blessing. And that is exactly what we are about to experience in the new Mzansi Magic drama series "Abomama Bomthandazo", translated as prayer women, which premiered on Sunday.

The drama has captured the hearts of many South Africans. It follows the extraordinary lives of four ordinary, religious women who grapple with temptations and weaknesses - and seem to live by the adage "God helps those who help themselves".

Set in Soweto and Ferndale, it examines and challenges the four womens' ideas of faith and sin when they are sucked into the criminal underworld and forced to turn their stokvel into a money-laundering scheme.

The show premiered on Sunday and people are already sold on it.

The show features South African favourite Khanyi Mbau, who plays Tshidi.

The drama begins when Thabang (Kgosi Mongake), the brother of soft-spoken Mapule (Nokuthula Ledwaba), is arrested for the umpteenth time. But this time he tells Mapule he has hidden R2-million away for her and his daughter. Unbeknown to Mapule, the money belongs to Bonanza (Kenneth Nkosi), local heist king and butcher, whom Thabang has double crossed. Mapule takes the news to her prayer group and stokvel ladies, and Fumane (Joyce Skefu), the pastor's wife, comes up with a plan to use the evil money to do good.

Twitter users cannot wait for next Sunday, because of all the spice the drama has yet to reveal.

Lol imagine they are still wearing the uniform,while they are going to commit a sin😂

Banzima labaMama #abomamamzansi pic.twitter.com/vR403Ouzi5 — 👑Miss Radebe👑 (@tholakele15) April 8, 2018

#AbomamaMzansi I dont know the xhosa ladies name but she's my favorite 👏😍😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9Rqo4sIcze — Leo Puwani ♡ (@Babu_Pu) April 8, 2018

Abomama Bomthandazo my foot they even want to know where the money is hidden 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂#abomamamzansi pic.twitter.com/yW1LRtpOS1 — KKAY 🇿🇦🌈🌈🇿🇦 (@Koketjo_phat) April 8, 2018

RT if you are watching #Abomamamzansi first episode

Channel 161 pic.twitter.com/no0EJYkmK7 — Ndivhu M Photography🇿🇦 (@Ndivhu_M_) April 8, 2018

No matter what...



She'll always be Tshidi from #RhythmCity to us

Ngwana' Bra Kop le Mamokete

Little sister to Stone#AbomamaMzansi #abomama pic.twitter.com/E1SPWw6lSE — UNsigned|RayHarvest® (@Ray_Harvest) April 8, 2018