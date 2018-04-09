Commonwealth Games: SA Medal Tally Up To 10 🇿🇦

Team SA won two silver medals and a bronze medal on day four and five of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis took silver for South Africa in the women's fours bowls final against Australia, adding Team SA's second silver medal of the competition.

Chad le Clos took silver in the 100m freestyle final with a time of 48.15 seconds. And Colleen Piketh took bronze in the bowls singles competition, taking South Africa's tally of bronze medals to four.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Colleen Piketh of South Africa celebrates winning a bronze medal in the Women's Lawn Bowls Single's Final on day four

Team SA now have 10 medals, with four gold, two silver and four bronze. This puts South Africa ahead of the other African nations competing and in eighth place overall in the medals table.

Look out for these other South African athletes tonight as they contest for more medals:

Men's T38 100m final: Charl du Toit, Union Sekailwe and Dyan Buis

Men's 100m final: Akani Simbine and Henrico Bruintjies

