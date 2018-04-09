All Sections
    09/04/2018 09:14 SAST | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Commonwealth Games: SA Medal Tally Up To 10 🇿🇦

    Team SA now has four gold, two silver and four bronze medals, putting South Africa ahead of other African nations and eighth overall.

    Mark Kolbe via Getty Images
    Silver medalists Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis of South Africa pose after the victory ceremony for the women's fours bowls tournament at the Commonwealth Games on April 9.

    Team SA won two silver medals and a bronze medal on day four and five of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

    Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis took silver for South Africa in the women's fours bowls final against Australia, adding Team SA's second silver medal of the competition.

    Chad le Clos took silver in the 100m freestyle final with a time of 48.15 seconds. And Colleen Piketh took bronze in the bowls singles competition, taking South Africa's tally of bronze medals to four.

    Getty Images
    GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Colleen Piketh of South Africa celebrates winning a bronze medal in the Women's Lawn Bowls Single's Final on day four

    Team SA now have 10 medals, with four gold, two silver and four bronze. This puts South Africa ahead of the other African nations competing and in eighth place overall in the medals table.

    Look out for these other South African athletes tonight as they contest for more medals:

    Men's T38 100m final: Charl du Toit, Union Sekailwe and Dyan Buis

    Men's 100m final: Akani Simbine and Henrico Bruintjies

    You can find the full schedule here.

    SAEED KHAN via Getty Images

