DA Lays Criminal Charges Against Ace Magashule

The DA on Monday laid criminal charges against ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier, Ace Magashule.

The charges come after allegations that Magashule meddled in a housing project in Free State to ensure that a company allegedly linked to his daughter secured a lucrative contract worth R150-million.

The criminal charges were filed in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

It is alleged that Magashule flouted tender procurement processes to ensure that a Chinese company – Unital Holdings, allegedly linked to his daughter – was paid R70-million by the province's human settlements department to oversee a provincial housing project.

"These allegations must be fully investigated and if they prove true, Magashule must be held accountable in terms of the act, which expressly prohibits the use of improper influence to secure a contract for a public body or private organisation. Poor residents in Vogelfontein have been left to live in substandard housing while Magashule enjoys political protection from the ANC, which rewarded him with a post as secretary-general," said Free State DA leader Patricia Kopane.

Magashule has previously been accused of running an extensive system of patronage networks in Free State, which allows him control over government departments and municipalities.

In addition to a series of damning allegations around the awarding of tenders in the province, a recent report by the auditor-general's office showed almost R10-billion in irregular expenditure in Free State under Magashule's premiership.

Attempts to contact Magashule's spokesperson, Tiisetso Makhele, for a response were unsuccessful.